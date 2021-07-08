New Victors: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have defined greatness and longevity in their respective sports, but their legacy project goes far beyond their careers.

Inspiring the next generation is how New Victors are made. During a special sit-down, Sue and Megan discuss how sports changed them.

SUE: Where to begin?

MEGAN: The thing I always come back to is that female athletes grow up in this really unique environment, especially elite female athletes. Outside of experiences like mine on the national team and Sue's in the WNBA and in USA Basketball, elite women are rarely around other elite women within their profession. Usually, you're one of one, or a couple. For me, that was my permission structure all the time.

SUE: For me, it's a combination of that. You're surrounded by people who are also super competitive, maybe more aggressive, more ambitious. And the other side is all about me from a foundation standpoint—who I am, the things I care about, the values I have, how I approach situations, whatever it may be—sports groomed that in me. I learnt a way of life through it.

MEGAN: It translates to how you coexist in the world, how you deal with conflict and differences of opinion. Even beyond belonging together in a safe space, there's other people who are going through the same thing, and you get to the point where you're like, "Oh, I'm not crazy to feel this way". All of the issues around women's sports like underrepresentation, underinvestment—all of those things—and then you're around other people who are like, "No, that's what I'm feeling too, that's how I felt in this situation".

SUE: It's a shared experience.