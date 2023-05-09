- Styling Tips6 Hip-Hop Dance Outfits That Celebrate Music and Movement
Women's dance: the power of movement
Whether you're passionate about ballet, tap or hip hop, the Nike women's dance collection is created to help you perform at your best. You'll find pro-quality pieces that set you free to move and stretch. We also know you need support as well as freedom. That's why we make compression fits and shock-absorbing footwear—designed to protect your joints and muscles as you test your limits.
Warming up and cooling down are essential parts of every dancer's routine. That's why the Nike women's dance range includes light-but-insulating layers. Cosy finishes and thermal fibres keep your muscles snug as you start to move. And when the temperature rises, choose pieces with our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology. It draws away sweat from your skin, so it can dry fast—leaving you free to focus on your form.
Dance celebrates the artistic capabilities of the human body, so we design our collection with clutter-free outlines. Clean, elegant silhouettes and neat fits make it easier to assess and perfect each move as you rehearse. When it's time to practise or perform, choose colours to suit your music and style. From classic and neutral shades that go with anything to bold statement colours, you'll find the perfect dance pieces for you.
To protect the future of our planet, we all need to change how we work and live. Nike's Move to Zero initiative is designed to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and waste. Wherever possible, we create our women's dance range from recycled materials, such as polyester spun from old plastic bottles. We also craft recycled nylon from various materials, such as old carpet and used fishing nets. We haven't achieved our net-zero target yet. But we're getting closer. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag.