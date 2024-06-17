How the Nike Luka 3 advances the game
Product news
Here are three reasons why this Luka iteration is worth cheering about.
As a guard for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić is nicknamed "Luka Magic" for a reason. From starting as rookie of the year to stacking up NBA records every year afterwards, Dončić always seems to be at least a few moves ahead, whoever he's up against.
That's why the Slovenian basketball player was a perfect fit for a shoe inspired by his skill and performance. The Luka 2 earned raves for its spacious toe box, durability, impact protection and generous padding—and now, Nike is ready to up the game.
Combining the best of the Luka line with new innovation, the Luka 3 keeps the magic going for these three reasons.
1. Speed and control
In addition to his notable gameplay, Dončić is known for being passionate about high-performance sports cars, and the Luka 3 taps into the attributes he loves most about them: smooth acceleration and handling, geared towards quick turns and stop-in-an-instant traction.
Part of the Luka 3's design is a nod towards this, too, with a herringbone pattern inspired by racing cars. Even the pull tabs are modelled after seatbelt material. Spoiler: the blend of Dončić's skills and his enthusiasm for high-performance cars are why the colourways are called Midnight Racer and Photo Finish.
2. IsoPlate technology and Cushlon 3.0 foam
In creating the Luka 3, Nike designers evolved the IsoPlate, a technology specifically developed for Luka. This tech widens the lateral support and removes sections of the plate's sidewall. That translates to a lighter shoe while keeping the player locked in over the footbed, providing the ability to take full advantage of lateral and diagonal movements.
This technology has been fundamental for the Nike Luka since day one, and it continues a legacy of Jordan Brand performance innovations like Flight Plate and Eclipse Plate. Advancing the IsoPlate provides a new level of agility for quick directional changes, particularly when combined with the shoe's full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam, which allows for a smooth heel-to-toe transition. Speed up, slow down, step back, attack the basket: whatever you need to do in the moment, the Luka 3 has got you.
3. Sustainability
The Luka 3 builds on the performance benefits of the Luka 2 and raises the bar for sustainability throughout the Luka franchise. For the first time, every Luka 3 colourway is made from at least 20 percent recycled material by weight. For the Luka 2, only one colourway per season reached this threshold.
That puts the Luka 3 in the same category as some of Nike's most sustainably minded shoes, including Nike Dunks and Nike Air VaporMax, and makes it a leader in sustainability efforts for the Jordan line. When performance meets standout innovation and sports-car-level style, plus adds sustainability into the mix? That's magic.