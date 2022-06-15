How to Clean Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

Bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar are effective home remedies for stubborn stains on leather shoes. When it comes to Air Force 1s, this combo is best used as a spot cleaner.

Make a solution with one tablespoon of bicarb, two tablespoons of white vinegar and a cup of water. Use a brush or a cloth to apply the mixture to the shoe and gently scrub away dirt and debris.

Tip: another benefit of cleaning shoes with bicarbonate of soda is that it's a natural odour neutraliser, so it helps keep your shoes smelling fresh and clean as well.