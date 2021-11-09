How to Remove Creases and Wrinkles from Shoes

By far the most popular way to take a crease out of a shoe, using an iron is also the riskiest. There are two keys to using an iron:

Stuff the shoe so it maintains its shape, from the heel to the toe box. Packing the shoes as tight as possible will help straighten out the creases. Old paper, such as newspaper, works best, but cardboard or even a few of your socks are great backups as well. Always use a buffer between the iron and the shoe. Putting a hot iron directly on your shoe can irreparably damage it. Don't burn your shoes!

To use an iron, try the following:

Dampen a cloth, such as a flannel.

Lay it directly over the crease (it's OK to fold it over).

Turn your iron to its lowest temperature setting.

Iron over the cloth in 10-second increments.

Check the crease between intervals to avoid damage to the shoe.

When the crease has gone, stop ironing, but leave the shoe stuffed until it cools.

Ironing a crease to remove it works thanks to the combination of heat and moisture, which softens the shoe material to stretch out the crease. The flannel diffuses the heat from the iron to keep the materials of your shoe safe from accidental scorch marks.

This tactic works best on leather shoes. You can use it on suede shoes, but wring out the flannel as much as possible first. Water and suede aren't an ideal combination.