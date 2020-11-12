Are Bodyweight-Only Exercises Enough?

Let's say a 150-pound person does three sets of 10 squat jumps, a twofer bodyweight exercise that builds strength and burns calories. You may think they've made 150 pounds go airborne. Really, they've hoisted 4,500 pounds.



"The forces exerted on the muscles when jumping and landing are incredibly high", says Christopher Minson, PhD, a human physiology professor and co-director of the Exercise and Environmental Physiology Lab at the University of Oregon. So high, in fact, that just by doing explosive bodyweight exercises, "you'll also help the muscles adapt to lifting heavier weights when you go back to the gym", he says.



Plyometrics, or fast-paced jumping exercises, aren't the only bodyweight moves that can offer big benefits. A feature article in the American College of Sports Medicine's journal found that bodyweight-only high-intensity training can reduce body fat and improve VO2 max (a measure of aerobic fitness) and muscular endurance as much as or even more so than traditional weight training does. A study in "The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research" showed that doing push-ups can be as effective as bench-pressing for increasing upper-body strength and muscle density. And a study by Polish researchers found that women who did just bodyweight training for 10 weeks improved muscle strength and endurance as well as flexibility (the study author says the results should be similar for men).



On top of all of that, when there's no equipment to mess with, most people have an easier time fine-tuning their form, says Minson, which can help you get the most out of every rep. And because you're not hauling weight, your range of motion and proprioception (knowing where your limbs are in space) tend to improve, allowing you to move quickly without overthinking it. That's helpful for any kind of movement, whether you're in the gym, on the field or even going down stairs.



Plain and simple: The average adult has enough mass on their bones to challenge their muscles without adding weight. "There's also a lot of opportunity for scaling up bodyweight exercises to continue progressively overloading the muscles", says Minson. In fact, that's the secret to getting stronger and fitter, weights or not. Keep reading to learn how.