Trekking through the wild may test your endurance, but it's worth the effort to make it to the summit. When you get there, you'll want to capture what it looks like from the top, so why not make sure your summit selfie features a hiking outfit that reflects your style? During your journey, you'll need gear that performs, keeping you dry, comfortable and protected from the elements, and you don't have to sacrifice style.

Whether you're looking for bold and bright matching sets or simple, neutral pieces, there are a few things to note when shopping for hiking apparel:

Thermoregulation (in other words, maintaining the right body temperature): Look for synthetic fabrics that wick sweat away from your skin and keep your body at an even temperature. Avoid cotton, which absorbs sweat, as well as fabrics that aren't breathable. Instead, opt for Nike Dri-FIT items, which disperse moisture for quick evaporation. That way, you won't have to deal with damp layers after the first few miles.

Weather Protection: Prioritise sun protection by wearing darker colours or Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF)-rated fabrics and shield yourself from the rain with water-repellent outerwear. You'll also want insulation in cold weather to keep you warm and comfortable. The Nike ACG collection can help you channel your inner explorer while durably withstanding the elements and keeping you cosy.

Range of Motion: You'll want to wear something that moves with you as you navigate nature's obstacle course. Choose loose-fitting garments or those with four-way stretch.

Durability: You're bound to get scratched by a few tree branches on your hike, so avoid wearing delicate materials. Buy sturdy clothing that can withstand wear and tear.

Weight: You don't want your clothing to slow you down as you climb to the peak, so wear lightweight layers that you can easily peel off and fit in a backpack.