The Electric Pack: a futuristic new colourway with a nod to the past
Product news
The new looks combine an iconic ostrich print with a bold new performance colour.
- The Nike Electric Pack is a bold new colourway launching across selected Nike performance-shoe models for men, women and kids.
- Combining the iconic ostrich print with Total Orange, the Nike performance colour launched in the summer of 2024, the Electric Pack nods to the past in a new way.
- The Electric Pack release date was set for 24 July 2024, with the designs available for purchase on Nike.com.
Nike is releasing a fiery new performance print that is making sneakerheads go wild. The Electric Pack colourway—featuring an iconic ostrich print and a brand-new performance colour in bright orange called Total Orange—will appear across 55 Nike performance shoes for men, women and kids.
In 1987, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the featured ostrich print—now iconic in the Nike palette. As the story goes, while exploring New York City's SoHo neighbourhood one day, Hatfield spotted a bold ostrich-print sofa in the window of an upscale furniture shop. He became enamoured with the fabric's natural elements and organic texture. The discovery of these standout elements led Hatfield to design a performance shoe for Nike inspired by the same bold, transformative print. The unlikely pairing applied lifestyle elements to a high-performance product, a revolutionary concept at a time when athletic wear and high fashion didn't mix.
This time, the animal print is made even bolder by combining it with Total Orange, a Nike performance colour set to appear globally. According to Nike designers, the resulting combination exudes a winning attitude; one that's bold, fearless and irreverent.
"We wanted to take something you wouldn't think about in the context of performance—the Safari pattern—and create an artefact that signalled this new era of sport", says Caroline Abero, senior director, women's footwear and apparel at Nike. "We're bringing sport and culture together on the pitch and creating a new look of sport for the next generation".
The design of the Nike Electric Pack has a bold, energetic feel to appeal to animal-print lovers and athletes of all ages. The colourway will be introduced to 55 different performance footwear styles for men, women and children, each incorporating the ostrich print and Total Orange colour in a slightly different design. Among these performance-shoe models are the Alphafly, designed for speed running; Pegasus, intended for road running; G.T. Hustle, a basketball shoe; and Infiniti Tour, a golf shoe.
The Electric Pack launched across selected performance-shoe models on 24 July 2024 on Nike.com.