Coaching Kids Through Home Workouts

By Nike Training
Keeping kids active with the 6Cs of coaching.
You're home-workout pros by now, but to help you keep momentum up we've partnered with Made to Play to bring you the best advice on how to coach kids so they can lead healthier, happier lives despite spending more time indoors. Read our 6Cs of coaching for kids and get your family to join the 16 million kids around the world who already are getting active with Made to Play.
Our Made to Play coaches can help you switch up your skills and drills with tips, tricks and advice on each of the 6Cs.
