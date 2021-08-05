Courtside in Castel Volturno, Italy

Suddenly, a commotion. Out of a nearby van explodes a group of kids, making their way towards the court. Members of the local Tam Tam Basketball Academy, they've made this court their home turf, rain or shine. In the years since the wealthy residents of Castel Volturno moved out, the area has experienced an influx of displaced migrants, many from Nigeria, who have taken refuge where they can find it—sometimes even in the dilapidated structures scattered across town. The volunteer non-profit academy, created and coached by local resident Massimo Antonelli, aims to offer kids from the migrant community a positive structure and platform for growth and development. The court is also, simply, a beautiful place to hoop. "I like to play here where I can hear the sound of the waves", says 12-year-old Cinzia Orobor. "There's a fresher air out here by the sea".