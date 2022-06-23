Can You Swim on Your Period? Experts Explain

You may have heard that your period pauses when you're in the water, but that's actually not true, Dweck said.

"It's a myth that your period stops altogether when you get into the water", she said. While it's unlikely that you'll leave a trail of blood in the ocean or pool if you free bleed, it doesn't mean that your cycle doesn't let up. The best way to come prepared to a swimming session while on your period is to wear an insertable menstrual product.

"Pads and panty liners are out because they get waterlogged immediately and, therefore, would not be able to absorb any blood", she said. Plus, the absorbency of the pad or panty liner can weigh you down while you're in the water.

So, can you swim with a tampon? Tampons are an OK option, Dweck said.

"But sometimes they become saturated with chlorinated, salty or bacteria-filled water", she said. That means they're not nearly as long-lasting in water as they are when you're on land. It also means that they can cause irritation and even infection in some cases.

"If you do wear a tampon, I recommend removing it soon after you swim and replacing it with a new one", Dweck said. Otherwise, the chlorine or bacteria absorbed into the tampon could irritate the delicate tissues of your vaginal canal, and even in some cases lead to uncomfortable infections like bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections, she said.

Ultimately, Dweck explained that the best option is a menstrual cup or disc, if you can tolerate them, and they're accessible to you. "[These products] collect flow rather than absorbing it, which means you don't have to worry about them absorbing pool or ocean water", she said.

Now that you know (and hopefully believe!) that you can swim safely while on your period, it's time to readjust any expectations you may have around your pool workout.