How to choose the best socks for running

Moisture-wicking socks are a must for runners. Sweating is a sign you're working hard, but it can also cause your socks to rub against your shoe, causing blisters. Choosing the wrong sock fabric, like cotton, can intensify sweat, making your feet feel swollen and hot.

When your feet sweat, you need a quick-drying material that absorbs and diffuses sweat to keep your feet dry and the air flowing. Otherwise, you'll be left with damp, smelly feet. This can increase your risk of developing athlete's foot and fungal infections.

Socks with Nike Dri-FIT technology wick sweat away from the skin so it can be evaporated. The breathable, anti-odour fabric and ventilation properties promote airflow to keep your feet dry and cool.