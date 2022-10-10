3 Nike Slim-Fit Polos for Men to Shop Now

Buying Guide

Whether for golf, tennis or casual wearing, these slim-fit polos from Nike provide comfort and breathability.

Last updated: 27 October 2022
3 min read
Nike Slim-Fit Polos for Men to Shop Now

Slim-fit polos from Nike are crafted with sweat-wicking, breathable material designed to keep you comfortable throughout the day. A wardrobe staple, polos provide a structured, tailored look, making them ideal for post-match lunch or errands.

From tennis to golf and everything in between, these slim-fit polos for men from Nike are worth a try.

  1. 1.The Nike Polo Men's Slim Polo

    Nike Slim-Fit Polos for Men to Shop Now

    Available in stripes, patterns and a variety of colours, the Nike Polo Men's Slim Polo is made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester fibres—making it a soft, stretchy all-round classic for golf and tennis.

    Top features:

    • Dri-FIT Technology to dry sweat quickly
    • Long back hem and side vents for easy tucking or untucking
    • Embroidered eyelets on the underarms to enhance airflow
    • Ribbed collar to reduces curling

    (Related: The Best Nike Golf Hats to Wear on the Course)

  2. 2.The Nike Polo Rafa Men's Slim Polo

    Nike Slim-Fit Polos for Men to Shop Now

    Embroidered with Rafael Nadal's signature "raging bull" logo, this polo is a winning top for any die-hard fan.

    Top features:

    • Dri-FIT Technology to help keep you dry throughout intense rallies
    • Knit fabric for extra ventilation
    • Organic cotton and polyester fibres that feel smooth against the skin

  3. 3.NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's Tennis Polo

    Nike Slim-Fit Polos for Men to Shop Now

    Although categorised as a polo, this slim-fitting garment has no collar—adding extra airflow throughout the neck area during particularly hot, sweaty tennis matches or rounds of golf.

    Top features:

    • Available in five bold colours
    • Dri-FIT Technology to keep sweat from accumulating on the skin
    • Pull-ring zip on the neck for extra ventilation on the chest
    • Seams that go from the top of the shoulders to the front, giving the polo a gentle curve along the shape of the arms (and a more fitted feel)

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: 10 October 2022

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