The Best Nike Tennis Outfits for Women

8 Essentials to Complete Any Tennis Outfit
Buying Guide
Serve looks on the court with these Nike tennis outfit staples.
With its skirts and dresses, tanks and polos, and versatile sneakers, tennis attire easily translates into a look for a post-match brunch or supermarket run.
Nike tennis outfits for women are designed with the serious athlete in mind. Whether you're a tennis newbie or competitive player, it's key to gear up in a tennis outfit aimed to help speedily and seamlessly move on the court.
8 Key Items to Complete Your Nike Tennis Outfit
1. Nike Tennis Skirts and Dresses
Nike tennis skirts and dresses are crafted with lightweight, sweat-wicking materials and often contain snug, built-in shorts to withstand tough slides and help prevent chafing. These skirts offer breathability and ease of movement suitable for top athletes and novices alike.
2. Nike Tennis Tank Tops and Sleeveless T-Shirts
Match-ready sleeveless tank tops or T-shirts allow your arms and shoulders to reach for cross-court returns and powerful serves.
Many Nike tennis tank tops and T-shirts are made from recycled polyester fibres and tap into Nike Dri-FIT Technology, keeping sweat away from the skin for faster evaporation.
3. Nike Tennis Sports Bras
Sports bras may not always be visible, but they're a crucial part of any tennis outfit. The best Nike sports bras for tennis are medium- or high-support styles that provide a snug, compressive fit throughout play. Tennis is a high-impact sport, and it's key to be able to comfortably, quickly and assertively move on the court.
4. NikeCourt Tennis Shoes
Shoes can make or break an ensemble—especially when you're hitting the court. NikeCourt tennis shoes come in a variety of eye-catching colours and designs, as well as with leap- and dive-enhancing technology integrated into the soles. This includes Zoom Air technology, Nike React foam and, in some cases, a full-length plate that acts like a springboard for vertical-bound athletes on the court.
5. Nike Tennis Visors, Hats and Headbands
Keeping hair (and sweat) away from your face on the tennis court is a must. Whether you want extra sun protection in the form of a hat or visor or just want to tame your hair, Nike visors, hats and headbands are a functional accessory for any tennis player.
6. Nike Tennis Jackets
Whether you need an extra layer to keep your muscles warm or want a post-match cover-up for when sweat dries, Nike tennis jackets are helpful to have packed in your backpack or duffel. Jackets also provide a chance to mix and match various colours and styles, perfect for making a post-match style statement.
7. Nike Tennis Trousers
While warming up on cooler days (or for matches in general), opt for a pair of lightweight tennis trousers. NikeCourt tennis trousers feature bottom hems that can be zipped up and down, allowing for easy on-off changes.
8. Nike Tennis Hoodies and Sweatshirts
Temperature-regulating functionality aside, roomy hoodies and sweatshirts provide a soft and casual layer to complement high-performance tennis gear. Head straight to brunch after your next match or slip on a Nike tennis hoodie or sweatshirt and relax in style.
Words by Julia Sullivan, ACE-certified CPT