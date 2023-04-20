8 Triceps Exercises to Build Strong Arms, According to Trainers

When it comes to upper-body training, targeting your triceps is pretty much non-negotiable. That's because the triceps—which make up about two-thirds of your overall arm—are primary movers in a multitude of other compound, multi-joint exercises, including the bench press and overhead press.

(Related: Everything You Need To Know About Compound Exercises)

Those types of compound exercises (in comparison to isolated, single-joint exercises like triceps extensions and biceps curls) are key in building overall strength and muscle mass.

"Pressing in front of us and overhead are common movements in our everyday lives", David Otey, CSCS, said. "The triceps are responsible for extending the elbow, making it a secondary mover for any pushing action".

Training triceps solely to build strength in compound exercises isn't the only benefit though, Noam Tamir, CSCS, said. He explained that weak triceps can quickly lead to muscle imbalances in the upper body. Studies show that those imbalances can make athletes susceptible to injuries.

Ready to torch your triceps? Incorporate one, or several, of these moves into your upper-body or full-body training day.