How to Bounce Back After a Big Loss

So, there's less talent on your team this season. OK. That happens. How are you going to adapt? Considering you've got a team of mostly younger players, you could become a leader. Inspire greatness in them. I've always been fascinated by the mental aspect of sport. In fact, I studied neuroscience in university. You probably know intuitively that when you're confident, you play better and learn faster. So boosting confidence is a great place to start.



When I was a player, I built up my teammates' confidence in a lot of little ways. High fives; saying, "Hey, you played great today"; offering a ride home, talking on the way about what went well. These little things give people loads of confidence to push past limits they might be putting on themselves. Plus, building relationships like this—that's what stays with you, not the wins and losses.



As for thinking this is your last shot, you're the only one who sets those limits. In 2000, when I was offered my first position as a tennis and basketball coach, I was, like, well, coaching isn't really a job. I'm now 20 years in and couldn't be happier. So yes, for you it may be the end of wearing a high school kit. But that doesn't mean it has to be the end of your career in sport unless you want it to be. You're the only one with the power to determine when things end for you. And how.



Coach Banghart