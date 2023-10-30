Boys' white shorts: support his journey
We believe that young athletes deserve the same pro-quality kit as their adult counterparts. Our boys' white shorts combine smart, fuss-free silhouettes with effortless freedom to move, so he'll stay comfortable as he hones his skills. Look out for thoughtful design details, like inner drawstrings at the waistband, for a secure fit. Plus, our handy pockets are ideal for stashing essentials, such as his phone or locker key.
Whether your youngster is a committed Saturday league player or a track-and-field star, Nike boys' white shorts help him train at his best. Expect stretchy inserts in the legs for extra comfort, plus breathable weaves that help him stay cool. And because young athletes love to showcase their support for their favourite icons, you'll find a selection of designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned clubs.
From tough matches to stamina-building training sessions, testing his limits means working up a sweat. That's why we make our boys' white shorts with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away moisture from his skin, so it can dry quickly. You'll also find a touch of stretch in the material, so his apparel moves with him and holds its shape.
Because it's never been more important to safeguard the health of our environment, we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our goal? To take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why, wherever possible, we make our boys' white shorts from recycled yarns spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. To join us on the journey, choose clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag.