Durable and sleek without skimping on storage, this cross-body bag is made for days when you need to be hands-free but still need your essentials close. It's designed to fit your grab-and-go items and features an adjustable strap to provide comfortable, customisable carrying.
5 Stars
AvaM - 26 Aug 2022
Cute,neutral and girly bag it goes well with all my Nike shoes.. I can carry more items on this bag 👜 💛