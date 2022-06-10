Syncing Training and Cycle

The fact that your menstrual cycle has phases might be news to you. Or you may have heard it has two. three. Or four. Or even five phases. So, let’s clear up the confusion. Truth is, you can break down the menstrual cycle into many phases based on what you want to focus on. We’ve just simplified it for training to the three phases when big hormonal changes happen in your body: the Follicular Phase also known as the Early Phase, the Ovulatory Phase which is the Middle Phase and the Luteal Phase which is the End Phase.

While every body is different and menstrual cycle lengths can vary, science is a great guide to better understand our physiology, start to get curious about our own unique hormonal patterns and understand how they can affect our fitness. So let’s get started!