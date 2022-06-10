What Are Nike's Most Comfortable Slippers and Slides?
Buying Guide
Here are our top picks for slippers and slides to wear when it's time to relax at home or after a workout.
When it's time to kick it and relax—whether you're hanging around the house or unwinding after a tough workout—slippers and slides are an unbeatable footwear choice for lounging and offering your feet some relief. From plush, fleece-lined slippers to sporty, sleek-looking slides, here are Nike's top picks for comfortable, slide-on shoes that can be worn in or out of the house.
Slides for Every Occasion
A simple, comfortable pair of slides can function as your house shoes, but don't underestimate their versatility. Slides are sleek and simple—a great footwear option for simple errands, lounging with friends, hitting the beach or doing absolutely nothing. Nike slides are made from durable materials for traction and support so your feet feel effortlessly secure, wherever your chill day takes you.
1.Nike Benassi
The Nike Benassi slide is lightweight and sporty, with a soft foam midsole that cushions your every step. The bold Nike logo on the foot strap adds an iconic touch, and the soft fabric in the lining of the upper adds a plush feel.
2.Nike Victori One
The Nike Victori One rivals the Nike Benassi as Nike's most versatile and classic slide. With different prints and designs to choose from, there's a Nike Victori One for every occasion, including shower time. The one-piece foam design of this slide feels soft and comfortable while traction patterns on the sole help with wet surfaces, and they dry quickly.
3.Nike Offcourt
The Nike Offcourt features Revive Foam, a super-soft foam designed to help you relax and recharge. The soft jersey lining on the strap creates a gratifying full-foot experience, and the iconic Air Force 1 pivot circle outsole and block lettering on the strap add a retro touch. And the Nike Offcourt Duo brings a fresh look to the classic silhouette, featuring twin straps for a chic look you can wear with jeans or leggings and everything in between
benefits from a micro-textured, foam footbed to hold your foot in place. This slip-on varies its design too, with two plush straps and soft fabric to enhance comfort.
4.Nike Asuna
The Nike Asuna makes a statement with a few more functional and style-focused details than a simple slide. These shoes have a soft foam underfoot, while their rugged tread pattern will grip sand, pavements and trails as you explore. No matter what the terrain is, your feet stay comfortable and secure thanks to the shoe's cinch-able side.
5.A Tried and Tested Slipper: Nike Burrow
If you want a true slipper—warm, plush and fleece-lined—go for the Nike Burrow. This is a house shoe that can also leave home. It has a soft foam interior for arch support and a comfortable footbed, plus an anti-skid rubber sole in a grippy traction pattern so you can safely walk on any surface. As an added bonus, there's a zip pocket on the top of the slipper, so if you decide to do a quick errand in your slippers, slip your keys or a little cash into the pocket and be on your way.