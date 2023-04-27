Women's Nike Pro leggings – performance you can rely on
Upgrade your workout with Nike Pro leggings, for ultimate comfort and zero-distractions training. When you're pushing your limits, you need leggings that you can rely on to let you focus on your goals. The sweat-wicking fabric carries sweat away from the surface of the skin, where it can evaporate quickly to keep you feeling dry.
Nike Pro women's leggings with mesh panels in high-heat areas deliver ventilation that lets warm air out and increases airflow. Choose full-length leggings for coverage, or slip into cropped or 7/8 leggings to free up your ankles – keeping your legs cooler when your training heats up.
With soft-touch super-stretchy fabric, Nike Pro leggings for women move with you. You'll find you can lunge, squat, bend and step easily and naturally – leaving you to concentrate on the important things, like perfecting your form. With wide elastic waistbands and a tight fit that hugs your body, our leggings stay put so you feel supported and confident.