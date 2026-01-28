Women's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Nike Zoom Vomero Roam
Nike Zoom Vomero Roam Women's Winterized Shoes
50% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
50% off
Nike HydraStrong Solid
Nike HydraStrong Solid Women's Spiderback 1-Piece Swimsuit
50% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
40% off
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
50% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
40% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
40% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
50% off
Jordan Everyday
Jordan Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
34% off
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
50% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
50% off
Giannis Immortality 4
Giannis Immortality 4 Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
34% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Turf Football Shoes
40% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Women's Shoes
50% off
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Knit Jacket
Recycled Materials
50% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
34% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
50% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
40% off
Nike Form
Nike Form Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Triangle Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
25% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
40% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
50% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for women 2025: bring innovation to your workout

Whatever the challenge ahead, you can bring your A-game with sportswear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday edit. We create our clothing and footwear with innovative technology, so you can feel your best as you move. We're talking Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to wick sweat away from your skin so that you can stay cool and comfortable. Training in chilly conditions? Opt for apparel featuring Therma-FIT fabric. It uses your body's natural heat to keep you warm, without adding bulk. Combine this with flat seams and soft fabrics designed to prevent irritation, and it's no wonder our clothing is chosen by athletes around the world.


Bring a premium pop to your workout wardrobe when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday women's clothing. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh printed and embroidered on chests and hips—so you stand out from the crowd. A variety of colours and styles make it easy to choose something to suit you. Relaxed fits and boxy shapes give you freedom of movement, while compressive fabrics support muscles for faster recovery post-workout. Stretch in our fabrics allows you to move naturally. Look out for styles with four-way flex that's designed to move in all directions, so there's nothing holding you back from that deep squat or long lunge.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.