Gifts for yoga lovers: freedom to move
Help the yoga enthusiasts you know to master poses with our collection of yoga gifts from Nike. Whether they're advanced or new to the mat, you'll find high-performance clothing they'll love.
From downward dog to warrior pose, easy movement is key to an enjoyable yoga session. That's why you'll find pieces made with lightweight, flexible fabrics in our range of gifts for yoga lovers. For fans of high-intensity classes, opt for a pair of leggings featuring InfinaLock fabric. The midweight construction delivers support during movement, so all they need to do is focus on their stretches. Look for trousers crafted with Nike Flex fabric for a looser fit and total flexibility. The streamlined shape is fitted at the waist and ankles—helping it stay in place while they move.
Our collection of presents for yoga lovers has pieces for all kinds of yoga—from gentle hatha to intense vinyasa. To help them stay cool, our tops are made with lightweight knit fabric for a soft feel against the skin. Meanwhile, our innovative Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—keeping them comfortable and confident.
After class, they'll want to wind down in something soft. Our edit of yoga gifts includes cosy pieces—think sweatshirts, hoodies and wraps—ideal for the post-exercise cool-down. Warm fleece zip-ups and snug hoodies are ideal for layering over other tops when the temperature drops. Plus, look out for pieces crafted with our innovative Therma-FIT technology, which regulates the body's natural heat and delivers extra warmth between sessions.