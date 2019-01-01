Unsere Helden und Heldinnen

Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané


Leroy gewinnt, weil er das Richtige auf seine eigene Art und Weise tut. Damit ebnet er den Weg für die nächste Generation.

Leroy ist einer der Shootingstars des deutschen Fußballs. Mit seinem unkonventionellen Style polarisiert er auf und neben dem Platz – und sorgt so dafür, dass sich mehr Kids trauen, einfach sie selbst zu sein.

Zeina Nassar

Zeina Nassar


Zeina macht sich stark für Vielfalt. Sie steigt in den Ring und sagt Vorurteilen den Kampf an, damit am Ende alle gewinnen.

Die junge Boxerin Zeina ist bereits mehrfache Berliner und Deutsche Meisterin. Aber sie kämpft nicht nur für Titel, sondern auch dafür, dass es für Girls in Zukunft keine Grenzen mehr gibt.

Léon Schäfer

Léon Schäfer


Léon akzeptiert kein Nein. Er nutzt die Kraft des Sports und überwindet alle Hürden, damit aus Träumen Realität wird.

Léon ist einer der talentiertesten Athleten Deutschlands. Er sprintet und springt kontinuierlich aufs Podium und holte sich erst kürzlich den Weltrekord. Aber was ihn eigentlich antreibt, ist der Wille, andere zu inspirieren, niemals aufzugeben – ganz egal, was das Leben so mit sich bringt.

Giulia Gwinn

Giulia Gwinn


Giulias Leistung und ihre Attitude verleihen dem Frauenfußball mehr Sichtbarkeit. Sie inspiriert Mädchen dazu, an ihre Träume zu glauben und das zu tun, was sie tun wollen.

Giulias Stern ging diesen Sommer auf der Fußball-Weltbühne in Frankreich auf. Mit ihrer unbeschwerten Art und ihrem Kampfgeist auf dem Spielfeld schafft sie es, immer mehr junge Mädchen fürs Fußballspielen zu begeistern.

Moe Wagner

Moe Wagner


Moes relaxte Art und seine Leidenschaft für Basketball inspirieren junge Athleten dazu, dass Enthusiasmus und Spaß genauso wichtig sind wie Skills.

Moe ist für viele der legitime Nachfolger des German Wunderkind, Dirk Nowitzki. Seine Story vom Alba-Jugendspieler, zum College-Star, zum Erstrunden-Pick im NBA Draft zeigt, dass es sich immer lohnt, groß zu träumen.

Mario Götze

Mario Götze


Für Mario geht’s nicht einfach nur darum, Spiele zu gewinnen. Er steht immer wieder auf, damit auch andere ihre Zweifel besiegen können.

Mario ist das Gesicht des deutschen Titels 2014. Er hat trotz seiner erst 27 Jahre schon die höchsten Höhen und tiefsten Tiefen des Fußballgeschäfts erlebt und so gelernt, dass es sich gerade in schweren Zeiten lohnt, alles zu geben.

Gesa Krause

Gesa Krause


Gesa ist kein Hindernis zu hoch. Sie inspiriert die nächste Generation dazu, niemals aufzugeben und auf das hinzuarbeiten, was man liebt – ganz gleich, was andere denken oder wie schwierig die Umstände auch sein mögen.

Gesa verliert das Ziel nie aus den Augen. Selbst bei ihrem tragischen Moment in London stand sie wieder auf und lief einfach weiter. Es ist genau dieser Kampfgeist, der ihr neben einer Medaille in Doha auch den Weltrekord im 2000-Meter-Hindernislauf beschert hat. Sie glaubt fest daran, dass alles möglich ist, solange man nur hart genug dafür kämpft.

Alex Hipwell

Alex Hipwell


Für Alex gibt’s nichts Stärkeres, als ihre ganze Kraft einzusetzen, damit sich auch andere in ihrem Körper wohlfühlen.

Alex ist Personal- und Fitnesstrainerin mit Tanz- und Bodybuilding-Background. Dank dieser ungewöhnlichen Mischung weiß sie, dass nichts wichtiger ist als ein gutes Körpergefühl. Mit ihrer Power hilft sie Frauen, sich selbst genau so zu lieben, wie sie sind.

Nazir, Tarek, Nabil & Yelmaz

Nazir, Tarek, Nabil & Yelmaz


Sport gibt den Radrennfahrern Nazir Jaser, Tarek Almoukee, Nabil Allahham und Yelmaz Habash viel Kraft im Leben und lässt sie immer weitermachen – egal, wie hart das Schicksal sie auch getroffen hat.

Die vier Syrer sind ehemalige Mitglieder der Radsport-Nationalmannschaft ihrer vom Krieg gezeichneten Heimat. Ihr Zusammenhalt und die Leidenschaft fürs Radfahren halfen ihnen nicht nur, die schwere Reise zu überstehen: Sie sind der Beweis, dass Sport die Kraft hat, Menschen zu beflügeln.

Ariclenes Garcia aka LaQuéfa

Ariclenes Garcia aka LaQuéfa


Ari widmet sein Leben, sein Geld und seine Zeit dafür, sein Projekt Future V aufzubauen. Seine Voguing-Workshops sind für die LGBTQ+ Community nicht nur ein Safe Space, sondern auch eine Art Familie.

LaQuéfa St. Laurent, wie Ari auf der Bühne heißt, ist Tänzer und LGBTQ+ Aktivist in der Berliner Voguing-Szene. Als Teil des House of St. Laurent nutzt er jede freie Minute, um besonders LGTBQ+ Refugees einen sicheren Platz in der Gesellschaft zu geben.

Mobina & Melika Nazari

Mobina & Melika Nazari


Die Schwestern Mobina und Melika zeigen, wie Skateboarding und Zusammenhalt einem dabei helfen können, wieder auf die Beine zu kommen.

Für die beiden Schwestern gibt's nur eins – zusammen skateboarden. Ihre Geschichte zeigt: Ganz egal, wie hart du fällst, wenn du zusammenhältst und immer füreinander da bist, gibt es nichts, was dich stoppen kann.

Tuerkiyemspor

Tuerkiyemspor


Der Kreuzberger Verein ist für Frauen und Girls am Ball. Gemeinsam überwinden sie jede Mauer, damit keiner mehr im Abseits steht.

Der Fußballverein aus dem multikulturellen Herzen Berlins ist mit seiner seit 15 Jahren bestehenden Frauenabteilung nicht nur ein Vorreiter in Sachen Gleichberechtigung, sondern dank seiner weltoffenen Vereinspolitik auch ein Beispiel an Inklusion.

