Giannis Antetokounmpo

Once an unheralded teenager from Greece, Giannis’ relentless work ethic has made him into a special player. He’s a transformative athlete, an unstoppable force that’s only in the beginning stages of his journey. A journey that includes him becoming the first European-born player to ever have a signature shoe.

Growing up, I wanted to be a soccer player just like my dad. But my older brother Thanasis introduced me to basketball and because of him and my family’s support, my love for the game grew.

As soon as I heard my name get called, I blacked out from excitement. I only remember shaking David Stern’s hand and not knowing anything about Milwaukee.

When I was younger, I was scared to get to the rim. But when I got stronger and realized how big I was compared to everybody else, that’s when my game took off.

I never thought that I would ever have my own signature shoe. But if you work hard and really believe in yourself, your wildest dreams can come true.

