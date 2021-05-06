What to Do When Your Coach Ignores You

Anyone who contributes to a positive team culture and helps me win is on my "favourites" list. If you're one of my basketball players and you've been struggling with your lay-ups and then you stay after training and make 10 lay-ups, I see that. I see when one of my players is all in. I see how they treat their teammates, who's out there slapping fives. I also see if they're the last one on the bus. (Please, never, ever be that person.) But seriously, so much of a team's success comes from the ability of its players to work together.



It may take a little time until you feel totally at home on your new team. Try to be patient. How you rise to a challenge like this is all about attitude. If it were me, I'd go into this thinking, "How am I going to rise to this challenge? How am I going to make this happen?" I know that doesn't come naturally to everyone. I've coached plenty of players who come into the team with a negative frame of mind, saying, "I'm not playing, I'm never going to play". And I tell them, "That's not my reality, that's your reality—and you're creating it". So if you walk into training telling yourself, "No one likes me", that's probably going to turn out to be true.



If you want to flip the story you're telling yourself from a negative to a positive one, you totally can. You have that power. Instead of imagining that everything is stacked against you, recognise the opportunities. On a new team, you get to reinvent yourself. You can focus on a different event or stroke, decide you're going to get that much faster, or even be a different kind of a teammate than you were on your last team.