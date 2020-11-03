How to Self-Nudge So You Can Meet Your Goals

That's just one example of how you're subtly but strategically persuaded, a phenomenon experts dub "nudging", on a frequent basis to make a particular choice—good or bad—without even realising it. But you can self-nudge your way to healthier, more proactive decisions.



"Self-nudging is a way to make yourself aware of how often the surprisingly little things influence your behaviour so you can take back control", says Samuli Reijula, a lecturer in theoretical philosophy at the University of Helsinki in Finland. It isn't about rigid self-control or restriction, says Reijula, who recently co-authored a study on the concept, published in "Behavioural Public Policy". It's about making the things you want to do easier and the things you don't want to do harder, adding and removing friction as needed, he says.



"Avoiding temptations by resorting to sheer willpower can be exhausting", says Reijula. When we're torn between conflicting impulses, like grabbing sweets because they sound good and passing on it to avoid added sugar, we don't always act in our own best interest. (Not to mention, we can waste a lot of internal energy deliberating over the decision.) "But you do have the power to think and plan ahead so you can avoid unnecessary struggles and set yourself up for success", says Reijula.