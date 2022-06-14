How to Defend Yourself While Travelling Alone, According to Nicole Snell

The fear of taking a solo trip or even just a late-night walk can be very real—especially for women and people of colour. Self-defence expert and Girls Fight Back CEO, Nicole Snell, has had her own share of scary encounters. But through her passion for going it alone, she's also had life-changing and life-affirming experiences. Tapping into hundreds of hours of mental and physical self-defence training, she knows how to spot danger and take control of a rapidly changing situation. Now she's educating others—especially those in BIPOC communities—to do the same. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to break down why self-defence is rarely about eye gouges and groin kicks, explain why you don't need Karate-Kid-level fighting skills to have your own back and give first-hand testimony on why solo travel is totally worth it.