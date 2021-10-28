My Back Garden: Fighting For Earth’s Future

Before she first considered taking up activism, 15-year-old Garima Thakur of Bhopal, India, was already aware of climate change and its devastating impact around the world. At 13, seeing the grim images in the Leonardo-DiCaprio-narrated documentary "Before the Flood" left her with a feeling of depression and "eco-anxiety". She realised that the global climate emergency wasn't happening somewhere else to other people. Signs of environmental degradation were, she suddenly noticed, ubiquitous in her own city and country.



"I began to see the film's message in the smallest things: a tyre burning by the side of the street, a tree being cut down somewhere, people standing in line to collect water for their families", says Garima. "These are signs of emergency, and in India, the signs are everywhere. You can't unsee them".



Garima recalls a freshwater stream near her grandmother's home in Bilaspur district, in the mountainous, wooded state of Himachal Pradesh. "I'd visit it on walks with my cousins. There was very little human presence there, and we could play freely. You could see fish in the water", she remembers fondly.



Today, that cherished spot from her childhood has been paved over with tarmac, and instead of a moving stream that can support life, "there is just a stagnant body of water by the side of a road", says Garima. "I was about 11 when the road was built. I had been visiting the stream for only a couple of years but seeing what happened to it hit a nerve".