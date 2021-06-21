My Back Garden: Bouldering for Purpose and Strength in Life

Favia's physical ailments aren't entirely behind her. She has to be extra careful with cuts and scrapes because healing now takes longer, and she's more susceptible to infection. Plus, scar tissue from the cancer treatment is creating ongoing mobility issues, leading to back and hip problems that have plagued her for years. She has only just got back to walking normally again, and friends have to help her hike to climbing spots. "Carrying 18 to 23kg of gear is just too much", she says. While most climbers would say that footwork is key to their strategy, Favia's setbacks have transformed climbing into primarily an upper-body sport. It's also why she favours bouldering overhangs to scaling sheer rock faces. "When I take falls on my feet, my hip dislocates. But if I take falls directly on my back, then it doesn't hurt my hip at all", she explains.



The outdoors have helped Favia recentre. In the past seven years, climbing has become an escape from a stressful job where she makes critical care decisions all day. "Why is rubbing my skin on very sharp rock and bleeding and bruising and having the risk of breaking bones and death so much fun for me? I don't quite know", she says. "I do know I enjoy problem-solving and puzzles, and climbing is just a puzzle you have to solve using mental ability and your body".