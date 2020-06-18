Lentil Soup Bowls Recipe

By Nike Training
How to create a week's worth of workout fuel from a single recipe.
This easy, single-pot recipe is packed with carbs, protein and good fats to power a week's worth of workouts. Give it a go!
Carbs from sweet potatoes. Protein from lentils. Good fat from coconuts and walnuts. This meal gives you all the fuel you need for your workout—or your recovery. This big-pot recipe lets you cook just once for a week's worth of lunches.
Ingredients
For the Lentil Soup:
60ml coconut oil
2 yellow onions, diced
6 cloves garlic, minced
4 large carrots, diced
6 small sweet potatoes, cubed
760g red lentils
1890ml vegetable stock
2 bay leaves
10g fresh thyme, picked
270g chopped lacinato kale
For the Crunchy Spice Topping:
96g unsweetened shredded coconut
15g toasted walnuts
15ml whole coriander
15ml whole cumin
15ml whole fennel
2.5ml salt
For the Eggs:
5 large eggs
280g ice
Method
For the Lentil Soup:
In a large stockpot over medium heat, add coconut oil and sauté onions until translucent, for approximately 5–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add carrots and sweet potatoes and sauté until soft. Add lentils and vegetable stock and bring to a near boil. Add thyme and bay leaves and reduce to a simmer. Allow the soup to simmer for between 30 minutes and 2 hours. Add the kale a few minutes before you remove it from the heat. Store in 5 separate containers and refrigerate dish for up to 3 days, or freeze and store for up to two weeks.
For the topping:
Add all the ingredients into a food processor until roughly chopped. Then separate into containers and store with your soup. Serve together with a boiled egg.