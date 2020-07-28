How to Motivate Your Kids to Move

From there, you can build on your foundation. After a couple of weeks of regular movement, ask them questions like, "What does it feel like to be in your body?" or "What is your body capable of doing that you didn't think it could do?" suggests Cutaia. You'll encourage a healthy connection to their body, and their minds should naturally take over. "Let biology work for you. You don't have to force the subject", she says. "Because we are primed to move, when kids get enough activity, the fact that movement is good for them just clicks in the brain".



While it may seem like a good idea to teach your kids about all of the benefits of exercise, you might be better off not bringing up the subject of biology. "Adults tend to do something when the 'why' is related to science, but kids typically are more inspired when the 'why' is related to a story", says Nike Master Trainer Brian Nunez.



For example, instead of telling your child that squat jumps will give them strong, sturdy legs, describe how a hungry frog needs strong, fast legs to leap across a pond to catch more flies, and how practising his jumps makes him faster and faster. Or the next time they're doing a speed-based drill, such as star jumps, tell them that their favourite dancer or basketball player moves so quickly on their feet because of exercises like these.



When you frame things in terms of what they understand and care about, they're much more likely to want to move and enjoy it.