Proper Breathing Techniques to Boost Your Running Performance

Diaphragmatic breathing can be a key component in meditation and mindfulness, two practices that may help manage the symptoms of insomnia, depression, anxiety and even digestive disorders, research suggests. This style of breathing can also make you less likely to have lower back problems and upper neck tightness, Vranich adds.



And it can boost your running performance. To understand why, take a look at the immediate effects of belly breathing: Because you can get the same amount of oxygen in one breath as you would from several shallow breaths, your breathing becomes more efficient. This gives you more pacing choices, says Vranich. When you take deeper inhales and exhales, you're delivering more oxygen to your muscles when they need it most, which allows you to maintain or pick up your pace. "Controlling your breath can also slow down your heart rate", adds Bennett. That lessens the stress on your body, which can boost your endurance and help you run longer—just like pro distance runner, Jordan Hasay.



The caveat? This type of breathing takes practice. "Runners are often braced, and their inhales don't tend to be very good", says Vranich. "So it's important to train your breathing muscles separately from running".



To do that, practise horizontal breathing as often as you can, especially pre- and post-run. "Doing it beforehand is going to better prepare your body to do it while running. And doing it afterwards is going to help you recover faster, because it's getting more oxygen to your muscles", says Vranich.