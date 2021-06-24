Game Recognises Game: Mio Asakawa and Masami Hosono

Mio: How do you practise your creative process for hairstyles?



Masami: I practise being open to new cultures and expanding my knowledge in order to make hairstyles that fit my customers. My mission isn't to make an exact replica of the photo of the hairstyle that the customer brings to me. I create a singular style by looking at all aspects of the customer. To accomplish this task, I need to be constantly practising. When the client doesn't have a clear vision of what hairstyle they want, then I think about what music they like or what kind of work they do. If I didn't have my base of knowledge about art and music, I wouldn't be able to visualise a look for them, even if they brought me their inspiration. Even just in terms of rock and roll, there are so many different varieties. If the customer loves 1970s-era London New Wave punk, I need knowledge about this specific genre to do my job. I am always exposing myself to new forms of art and culture. When I collaborate with clients, I want them to feel like, "Masami gets it".



Mio: You are actively sharing what's happening in the New York City LGBTQ community with your Instagram followers in Japan. Do you feel like this is part of your creative practice?



Masami: Yes, I do. When I first moved to New York and saw the diversity of the city, I felt a huge sense of relief, like, I had been saved. Japan is conservative and sometimes LGBTQ people have a hard time living there. Many of them hide their sexuality and some people show their unconscious bias through casual discriminatory remarks. By sharing my positive experience in New York, I want to show there is nothing wrong with being LGBTQ.



What made you decide to start skateboarding, by the way? Traditionally, people think of skateboarding as a boy's activity.



Mio: I had been interested in skateboarding for a long time, but I had this feeling that girls don't skate. But when I saw some girls posting videos of themselves skating on Instagram, I DM-ed them and they took me to the skate park. I no longer think about skating in terms of gender, but I still want society to feel like, "Of course, girls skate". That's why I post my videos on Instagram—not just of me but of the other girls I skate with. This way, people can see that there are lots of women skating. It's been almost a year and a half since I started skating. Girl skaters share a strong bond, and everyone feels like a friend of a friend.