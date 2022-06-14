6 Ways to Disinfect Your Sneakers

Even if you've never had the unpleasant surprise of stepping on something the neighbour's dog left behind, invisible bacteria can catch a ride home on the bottom of your shoes or stink up the inside of your shoes. And if you have a fungal infection like athlete's foot, you'll need to disinfect your shoes to avoid reinfection.

That's why everyone should disinfect their sneakers periodically. Disinfecting goes beyond cleaning by using chemicals to eliminate germs. There are a handful of methods you can use to disinfect your sneakers, and some work better on delicate materials than others.

Before you start, take off your shoes outside or in your hallway and remove surface debris with a dry brush. Apply a mild soap and water solution to the bottom of your shoes and allow it to dry for one minute. Then, depending on the sneaker and the mess, you can use one of the following methods of decontamination.