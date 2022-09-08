The 8 Best Nike Exercise Headbands for Your Favourite Workout
Check out these sweat-wicking Nike workout headbands made for comfort.
Sport-specific headbands from Nike can help make sweaty workouts more comfortable. The sweat-wicking materials in Nike headbands are designed to keep hair and sweat out of the eyes, while staying put throughout high-intensity movement.
Shop the best workout headbands for your favourite sport or activity below.
The Best Nike Workout Headbands
1.Best Nike Headband for Basketball: Nike Dri-FIT Reversible Headband
This headband is reversible, so you can try different looks for home and away games. It's also designed with absorbent fabric that keeps sweat beads from trickling into players' eyes. The fabric is stretchy, so it won't feel restrictive or cause a headache, but it's also snug to help keep it from falling out of place.
2.Best Nike Headband for Cold-Weather Workouts: Nike Wide Knit Headband
The Nike Wide Knit Headband features a double-layer knit exterior to keep body heat contained, especially around the ears. Plus, an inner fleece lining wicks away sweat.
3.Best Headbands for Running, Football and Cricket: Nike Headbands (6-Pack)
The six-pack of Nike headbands is made for long-haired athletes who want a low-profile option to keep flyaway hairs from impeding their vision. Each band also contains a special silicone grip, so you won't constantly have to adjust it during sport matches or long runs.
4.Best Nike Headband for Low-Intensity Activities: Nike Twist Headband
For gentle, low-intensity activities like yoga, walking or stretching, opt for the Nike Twist Headband. This headband is designed to feel cosy, with a twisted-knot design that's breathable and comfortable whether you're practising yoga, hiking or just lounging.
5.Best Adjustable Nike Headband for High-Intensity Activities: Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie
The Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie features sweat-wicking technology to keep athletes' heads dry and comfortable, while an adjustable tie allows for a custom fit.
6.Best Nike Headband for Heavy Sweating: Nike Fury Headband
With a thick, stretchy fabric and sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT Technology, the Nike Fury Headband works to prevent perspiration from trickling down an athlete's face (and into their line of sight). The fabric also dries quickly, ensuring there's no extra moisture built up after long periods of activity.
7.Best Nike Headband for Hot-Weather Workouts: Nike Twist Mesh Headband
Although the Nike Twist Mesh Headband is designed like the traditional Nike Twist Headband—with a comfortable, soft material and twist design that won't tug on the hair—this headband's extra mesh component adds more perforation and breathability than the standard version.
8. Best Nike Headband for Tennis: NikeCourt Tennis Headband
A sweat-wicking cap, visor or headband is a crucial part of any tennis player's game, especially during matches with high heat and humidity. With an adjustable tie for a snug, tight fit and Nike Dri-FIT Technology to help sweat evaporate quickly, the NikeCourt Tennis Headband helps keep athletes focused on the game, set or match at hand.
Words by Julia Sullivan