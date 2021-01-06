Trained Podcast: Find Your "Why" With Simon Sinek

His books and TED Talks on motivation inspired millions. Now, the author tells us what his research means for the athlete.
In our rush to master the "how", we often barrel right past the "why", says author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek. He believes that before we launch into anything—a workout routine, new job, relationship—we need a crystal-clear reason for doing it. This, he says, is the key to unlocking our potential in every facet of life. On this episode, he sits down with host Ryan Flaherty to help us zero in on our own purpose, manage our stress and re-imagine our daily training as "an infinite game".
