What It Really Means to Live Your Best Life, According to AARMY Co-founder Angela Manuel-Davis

"Living your best life" isn't about trading your 9-to-5 for margs on the beach (sorry). For Angela Manuel Davis, chief motivational officer (it's a thing!) and co-founder of indoor cycling and bootcamp studio AARMY, it means figuring out what motivates you and then giving it everything you've got. On this episode of Trained, the former USA Track & Field star joins host Jaclyn Byrer to share how she went from being intimidated by cycling to teaching Jay-Z and Oprah, and how—thanks to advice from her dad—her class became known as "church on a bike". She also explains why accountability and affirmations are total game-changers, how to create group-class vibes at home and what she does to recharge. In short? She tells us how we can all get the life we deserve.