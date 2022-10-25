So repariert man einen Reißverschluss

If you go to zip up a jacket to find that it won’t budge, or worse, there’s a gaping hole where it should be fastened, don’t stress. Sure, a broken zipper is frustrating, but it shouldn’t be cause for alarm. With the right tools and a little know-how, you can fix a broken zipper at home.

To fix a zipper, it helps to first know how a zipper works. Here are the main components:

The slider is the mechanism that moves along the zipper’s teeth and locks them together.

is the mechanism that moves along the zipper’s teeth and locks them together. The pull is the dangling fixture that you use to move the zipper up and down.

is the dangling fixture that you use to move the zipper up and down. The teeth are the plastic or metal pins along the zipper that fasten it together.

are the plastic or metal pins along the zipper that fasten it together. The top stop and bottom stop are the plastic or metal pieces at the top and bottom of the zipper that prevent the slider from moving past the ends of the zipper.

Some zippers have a more complex mechanism for the bottom stop, involving a retaining box on one side and an insertion pin on the opposite. This style is more complex than the standard bottom-stop design, so it’s best not to remove these pieces to repair your zipper (however, you can remove the top stops to access broken components).

Here are some common tricks for how to fix a broken zipper.