Yoga bras: feel supported while you stretch
Find yoga gear that will move with you as you flow through poses. A yoga bra from Nike is lightweight and functional—each style is designed to help you reach your peak potential. Whether you're practising at home or powering through a class, Nike yoga sports bras will give you all of the comfort and flexibility you need to improve.
We've sculpted our yoga sports bras from cutting-edge materials to make them as soft, stretchy and breathable as possible. Lightweight fabrics provide a smooth feel for all-day comfort. Plus, the addition of stretchy elastane allows you to move freely without restriction. With our patented Dri-Fit technology, our yoga bras will wick sweat away from your skin and onto the fabric, where it can evaporate fast—helping you to stay dry and in control. We regularly use recycled fibres in our stitching and weaving too, as part of our commitment to crafting more sustainable activewear.
Whatever your body type, fitness level or workout regime, you'll find the ideal yoga bra in this collection. Small but clever details like zip fronts and back clasps let you slip in and out of your bra quickly, while adjustable straps help you to find the perfect fit. Convenient mesh panels help to improve airflow, allowing you to stay cool and composed even as intensity ratchets up. And with moulded, compressive cups, you'll be held in place securely, with minimal bounce.