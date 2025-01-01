- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Maternity Outfits for Any Occasion
Maternity sports bras: feel comfortably supported
Our maternity sports bras help you stay active and healthy throughout your pregnancy and beyond. We craft them from stretchy materials that provide support and a flexible feel, with adjustable sliders so you can adapt the fit to suit your changing shape. Choose high support for intense activities such as running or cycling. Or if you're stretching in the yoga studio or building strength in your Pilates class, opt for light-support styles that give maximum freedom to move.
If you're breastfeeding, a Nike sports bra for nursing gives you the access you need when you're out and about. Our breastfeeding sports bras have overlapping layers at the cups, providing a discreet and easy opening. Meanwhile, our unique Dri-FIT technology helps wick away moisture from your skin, so you stay dry and comfortable whether you're training or feeding your baby.
Because comfort is crucial when you're pregnant or breastfeeding, our nursing and maternity sports bras are made from soft, stretchy fabrics that feel gentle on your skin. Look out for seam-free designs that prevent chafing, and wide shoulder and underbust bands that distribute pressure so your bra doesn't dig in. You'll also find practical details like front-adjustable straps so you can alter the fit without needing to twist around.
To protect the future of our environment, we all need to play our part. Nike's Move to Zero programme is designed to take our entire company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us achieve this, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles each year from landfill and recycle them into top-quality yarns for our sports apparel. Want to join us on our journey? Look for styles with the Sustainable Materials tag.