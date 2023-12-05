Women's leggings on sale: premium quality for less
Find your favourite Nike leggings for less in our women's leggings sale. Whether you're hitting the gym or the streets for your next workout, you'll find pro-quality options to suit your workout. Plus, we've got a range of bold colours and neutral tones, so it's easy to find something to suit your unique style. Full-length designs help to lock in warmth in chilly weather, while short options increase breathability when the temperature rises.
Working up a sweat? Look out for pairs with mesh panels that deliver extra ventilation where you need it most. You'll also find Nike women's leggings on sale that feature our innovative Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, dispersing it over the material, so it can evaporate faster. Meanwhile, highly flexible weaves let you bend in every direction. But because they're non-sheer, you can work out with total confidence. For extra protection, choose leak-proof designs crafted with super-thin, absorbent liners and sewn-in briefs that are made to move with you.
At Nike, details matter. And you'll see this throughout our ladies' leggings sale. High-waisted pairs create a smooth shape and offer extended support for your core. Maternity fits are crafted to expand with your bump, so you can keep training as your body changes. Discover branded women's sale leggings with our woven logo and our iconic Nike Swoosh stamped on cuffs and legs. Want to keep your essentials close at hand? Look out for styles with slip pockets on the sides and zip-up pouches at the back for peace of mind.