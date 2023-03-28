Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Women's Black Leggings

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Support Level 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      R 799,95
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 649,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings
      R 649,95
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      R 999,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      R 899,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 799,95
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      R 699,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      R 899,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings (Plus Size)
      R 649,95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      R 799,95
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      R 699,95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      R 699,95
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      R 999,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      R 999,95
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      R 849,95
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Women's High-Waisted Cropped Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Naomi Osaka
      Women's High-Waisted Cropped Training Leggings
      R 1 399,95

      Women's black leggings – stretch with no distractions

      When you want to train at your best, nothing should hold you back. The super-stretchy fabric of our leggings lets you move freely – whether you're practising yoga poses in the studio or doing squats in the gym. Black leggings for women with soft Nike Infinalon fabric deliver gentle compression while being ultra-thin and light, so you can bend and stretch with ease.

      Expect to stay cool under pressure, no matter how hard you're working. Nike black leggings with Dri-FIT Technology wick sweat away from the skin, helping it evaporate faster. You're left feeling dry and comfortable for ultimate confidence all day long.

      Black gym leggings hug your body to provide a secure fit that won't let you down. Thanks to form-fitting elastic waistbands, they deliver snug support through every step, kick and jump. Black sports leggings with drawcords on the waistband offer an adjustable and reliable fit – leaving you distraction-free.

      With internal pockets, our black leggings for women help you keep your essentials close. Waistband pockets secure cards and keys while larger zipped pockets store smartphones with ease, so you can focus on what matters – your goals.