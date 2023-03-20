Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Basketball

      ShoesSports BrasHoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSocksAccessories & Equipment
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      R 1 199,95
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Women's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Women's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      R 499,95
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Graphic T-Shirt
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Graphic T-Shirt
      R 749,95
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      R 1 299,95
      WNBA
      WNBA Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      WNBA
      Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 199,95
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      R 2 099,95
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      R 1 199,95
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      R 599,95
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      R 949,95
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 349,95
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Jordan Essentials
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 379,95
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Basketball Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      R 1 899,95
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Jordan x Billie Eilish Women's Hoodie
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Women's Hoodie
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Precision 5
      Nike Precision 5 Basketball Shoe
      Nike Precision 5
      Basketball Shoe
      R 1 299,95
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Sweatshirt
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy" Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Basketball Shoes
      R 3 399,95
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Jordan
      Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      Bestseller
      Jordan
      Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      R 379,95
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Elite Crew
      Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
      Nike Elite Crew
      Basketball Socks
      R 249,95
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Tank
      Jordan
      Women's Tank
      R 699,95
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Shorts
      R 949,95
      Related Stories