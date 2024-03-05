Nike brings innovative ZoomX foam technology to basketball with the G.T. Cut 3
Product news
Learn what makes the G.T. Cut 3 the ultimate basketball shoe.
- The G.T. Cut 3 is the first Nike basketball shoe to feature a ZoomX foam midsole, designed to help players separate from their opponent at top speed.
- Flywire technology reinforces the shoe's lightweight textile upper, helping to lock in the forefoot and aid stability.
- This latest iteration in the series marks the introduction of a lesser-priced model, the G.T. Cut Academy, along with a kids' line for both older and younger kids.
The new G.T. Cut 3 from Nike is a superstar basketball sneaker specially designed for extraordinary responsiveness and traction, with high cushioning to help you separate from your opponent with as much speed as possible. This speed is thanks to the sneaker's ZoomX foam midsole, a feature never seen before in a Nike basketball shoe.
The shoe is the third iteration in the 2021-released G.T. Series, which stands for "Greater Than". The Nike Greater Than Series offers basketball shoes that focus on a specific aspect of the game. While all the G.T. Series shoes provide the ability to cut, run and jump, each model gives players a performance boost where they need it most.
To adapt the ZoomX foam for a basketball shoe, the G.T. Cut 3 needed to incorporate the responsiveness of the foam while giving the shoe a super-low-to-the-ground feel. The resulting sneaker feels lighter in weight and more responsive than its predecessors, the G.T. Cut 2 and the Air Zoom G.T. Cut.
When making quick cuts on the court, you need a shoe that's not only powerful but also stable. For this, the shoe was designed with a lightweight textile upper reinforced with Flywire technology to lock in your forefoot. Adding to the stability of the G.T. Cut 3 is a TPU component that wraps around the lateral sidewall of the shoe, while the outsole features modified herringbone pods. Pressure mapping was used to determine and develop the pattern, giving you the traction you need where you need it.
Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd can attest to how the shoe elevates her on-the-court performance. "The G.T. Cut 3 enhances my ability to stop in an instant and gives me that quick first step, which has always been a part of my game", Loyd says. "I'm not the tallest, but my ability to get to spots quicker than the defence helps me to get my shot off when I want to and allows me to make a play on defence when I need to, helping me elevate my game".
When developing this latest iteration of the G.T. Cut Series, designers kept inclusivity in mind. For the first time, Nike created a G.T. model at a lower price point. Like the G.T. Cut 3, the G.T. Cut Academy is a high-performance shoe focused on comfort, traction and style. The shoe includes a forefoot Zoom Air unit, Renew foam and a traditional herringbone pattern for traction, making it appropriate for players shooting hoops on courts with a variety of surfaces.
The G.T. Cut 3 youth line features models for both older and younger kids. Designed with similar features as the adult G.T. Cut 3, the kids' models feature a Cushlon midsole and a modern herringbone traction pattern. They are designed to help young players feel confident, comfortable and secure while cutting towards the basket.
First unveiled in November 2023, these models in the Greater Than franchise were released in January 2024 and are available via Nike.com and at selected retailers.
Frequently asked questions
What does Nike G.T. stand for?
The "G.T." in the name stands for "Greater Than", a series of basketball shoes that Nike released in 2021 with three models: the Air Zoom G.T. Cut, the Air Zoom G.T. Run and the Air Zoom G.T. Jump. The goal of the series is to offer basketball shoes that focus on a specific aspect of the game, from cutting to jumping, to benefit players where they need an extra performance boost.
What is the G.T. Cut 3?
The G.T. Cut 3 is the latest iteration in the brand's Greater Than Series. The highlight of the shoe is its ZoomX foam midsole, designed to help players create separation from their opponent at high speed. While the technology had been featured in Nike shoes geared for other sports, such as running, the G.T. Cut 3 is the first Nike basketball shoe to feature a ZoomX foam midsole.
Does the G.T. Cut 3 fit true to size?
Yes, the G.T. Cut 3 fits true to size. The unisex shoe is available in men's whole and half sizes from 3.5 (women's size 3) to 17 (women's size 17).
What is the price of the G.T. Cut 3?
The G.T. Cut 3 is priced at $190.
How does the price of the G.T. Cut Academy compare with the G.T. Cut 3?
The G.T. Cut Academy is priced at $95.
What is the price of the G.T. Cut 3 kids' line?
The kids' G.T. Cut 3 is priced from $65 (for younger kids) to $105 (for older kids).
What colourways are available for the G.T. Cut 3?
The G.T. Cut 3 is available in four colourways: Summit White/Picante Red/Football Grey/Metallic Silver, Black/Vintage Green/Bicoastal/Malachite, White/Metallic Silver/Sail/Midnight Navy and Light Bone/Vapour Green/Cargo Khaki/Sail.
Words by Erica Brooke Gordon