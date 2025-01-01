  1. Shoes
Older Kids Studs & Spikes(41)

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro "EA SPORTS FC"
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 2,599.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Sam Kerr'
Bestseller
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,599.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 2,599.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 2,399.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy LV8
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 1,499.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro LV8
Bestseller
Older Kids' FG Low-Top Football Boot
R 2,599.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Recycled Materials
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 2,399.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
R 999.95
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 High Academy
Just In
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 1,599.95
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Just In
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,599.95
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Just In
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,599.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike United Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Just In
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Just In
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 2,399.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Bestseller
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,599.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Club
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
R 1,099.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,499.95
Nike United Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Just In
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 2,599.95
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Pro
Just In
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 2,599.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Bestseller
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
R 1,499.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' AG High-Top Football Boot
R 1,599.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Bestseller
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
R 2,599.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,099.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Bestseller
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
R 1,299.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,299.95
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,499.95
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Club
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
R 1,099.95
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 899.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
R 1,499.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 999.95
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Club
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 999.95
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy LV8
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,299.95
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,299.95
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy
Recycled Materials
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,299.95
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 1,399.95
Nike Jr. Vapor 16 Pro Mercurial Dream Speed
Older Kids' FG Low-Top Football Boot
27% off