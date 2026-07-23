  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Jackets

Older Kids Running Jackets

(2)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Size Range 
(0)
Best For 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
R 1 099,95
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Just In
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
R 1 099,95