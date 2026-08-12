Older Kids Back to School

(292)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
R 1 999,95
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 899,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 799,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
R 949,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 299,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
R 1 399,95
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
R 899,95
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
R 2 399,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
R 899,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
R 649,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 799,95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
R 1 399,95
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
R 849,95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
R 1 499,95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
R 899,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
R 1 199,95
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
R 849,95
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
R 1 799,95
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
R 749,95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
R 429,95
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 299,95
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 399,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
R 1 599,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
R 649,95
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Tech
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 799,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 799,95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 899,95
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
R 549,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 2 999,95
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
R 1 099,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
R 479,95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
R 429,95
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 299,95
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 399,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
R 1 599,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
R 649,95
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Tech
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Tech Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' Tech
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 799,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 799,95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 899,95
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Tech Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
R 549,95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
R 2 999,95
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
R 1 099,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
R 479,95