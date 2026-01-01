Kids' grey tracksuits: crafted for comfort
A kids' grey tracksuit keeps future athletes snug all day. Explore two-piece sets crafted from smooth knit fabric that feels soft and lightweight against their skin. If staying cool is their top priority, pick a tracksuit featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever material wicks sweat from the skin for fast evaporation. It means kids stay dry even when they're moving quickly. Look out for stretchy elastic waistbands that keep them relaxed. Meanwhile, drawcords let them easily fine-tune their fit.
Discover grey tracksuits for kids from some of the biggest football clubs and players in the game. Expect iconic club logos and nods to team colours. When it comes to cuts, choose from versatile full-zip jackets that can be fastened to keep heat in, or worn undone for a breezy feel. Meanwhile, classic-fitting joggers with a gentle taper allow unrestricted movement. Pick a design with a three-panel hood that delivers extra coverage during unexpected showers. Plus, elastic cuffs and hems on joggers and jackets lock in warmth while creating a streamlined style.
Choose kids' plain grey tracksuits with side pockets that let them stash their essentials. Athletic-inspired designs are ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs and rest days. Kids can wear the joggers and jacket together to create an easy all-in-one outfit, or keep them separate as mix-and-match options. You'll also notice embroidered details, including the iconic Swoosh logo for a heritage look.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our kids' grey tracksuit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.