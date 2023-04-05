Skip to main content
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Sustainable Materials
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Sustainable Materials
      R 899,95
      Nike Go
      Sustainable Materials
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Sustainable Materials
      R 699,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      R 549,95
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Sustainable Materials
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Go
      Sustainable Materials
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      R 2 999,95
      Nike Essential
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      R 2 099,95
      Nike
      R 429,95
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Running gifts for her: celebrate your favourite runner

      We've been proud supporters of women's running since we first launched. That's why we make innovative running gear that helps women smash their goals. Whether victory means finishing a big race or completing a lap around the local park, choose something from our range of running gifts for her and help her that win.

      If you're buying gifts for a year-round runner, explore our designs made for layering. Look out for Nike Therma-FIT technology, which helps to regulate body heat and keep her warm. Plus, if you choose running jackets that resist wind and water, she'll be able to tackle any weather.

      No matter where she runs, we've got the right trainers to suit the terrain. Adventurous runners will love our shoes with tough traction—designed to grip the trails in all weather. Meanwhile, styles with foam cushioning add plenty of bounce, so she can hit the road in comfort.

      To reach peak performance, she needs to feel supported. In our range of running gifts for women, you'll find durable sports bras that provide smooth coverage and a comfortable fit. Choose options with Nike Dri-FIT technology—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast.

      We make clothing for every runner—from classic colours to bold graphics, you'll find gifts to suit her style. Plus, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag—it means we've used recycled materials to craft the clothing. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and net-zero carbon.